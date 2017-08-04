World Championships 2017: Medal table and GB medallists
-
- From the section Athletics
|World Athletics Championships on the BBC
|Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
|Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times
There are 48 gold medals on offer over 10 days of competition at the 2017 World Championships in London.
Great Britain won four gold medals for the first time at a World Championships two years ago, courtesy of Mo Farah's distance double, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford.
Those victories helped the British team finish fourth in the medal table, behind Kenya, Jamaica and the USA.
But with Ennis-Hill now retired and Rutherford injured, how many medals will they win in London?
2017 Medal table (top 10)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Great Britain and N.I.
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Uganda
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Kenya
|0
|0
|1
|1
2017 British medallists
Friday 4 August
Men's 10,000m
Gold - Mo Farah (Great Britain and N.I.) 26:49.51
Silver - Joshua Kiprui Chepegei (Uganda) 26:49.94
Bronze - Paul Kipngetich Tanui (Kenya) 26.50.60