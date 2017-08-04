BBC Sport - Jess Ennis-Hill looks back at her golden heptathlon career

'I couldn't see how I was going to be good at heptathlon'

Jessica Ennis-Hill is one of Great Britain's most successful athletes, having won three world heptathlon titles as well as Olympic gold at London 2012.

She initially trained to be a sprinter, until she was introduced to the multi-discipline heptathlon by her coach Toni Minichiello - despite her initial doubts.

See more of Ennis-Hill in the documentary From London 2012 to London 2017 on BBC World News at 05:30, 18:30 and 23:30 BST on Saturday, 5 August and 06:30 and 11:30 on Sunday, 6 August.

