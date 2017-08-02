World Athletics Championships: Champions & GB medallists from 2015
The reigning champions from the 2015 World Championships in Beijing:
100m: Usain Bolt (Jam)/Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jam)
200m: Usain Bolt (Jam)/Dafne Schippers (Ned)
400m: Wayde van Niekerk (SA)/Allyson Felix (USA)
800m: David Rudisha (Ken)/Maryna Arzamasava (Blr)
1500m: Asbel Kiprop (Ken)/Genzebe Dibaba (Eth)
5,000m: Mo Farah (GB)/Almaz Ayana (Eth)
10,000m: Mo Farah (GB)/Vivian Cheruiyot (Ken)
Marathon: Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (Eri)/Mare Dibaba (Eth)
110/100m hurdles: Sergey Shubenkov (Rus)/Danielle Williams (Jam)
400m hurdles: Nicholas Bett (Ken)/Zuzana Hejnova (Cze)
3,000m steeplechase: Ezekiel Kemboi (Ken)/Hyvin Jepkemoi (Ken)
20km race walk: Miguel Angel Lopez (Spn)/Liu Hong (Chn)
50km race walk: Matej Toth (Svk)/NA
4x100m relay: Jamaica/Jamaica
4x400m relay: United States/Jamaica
High jump: Derek Drouin (Can)/Maria Kuchina (Rus)
Pole vault: Shawnacy Barber (Can)/Yarisley Silva (Cub)
Long jump: Greg Rutherford (GB)/Tianna Bartoletta (USA)
Triple jump: Christian Taylor (USA)/Caterine Ibarguen (Col)
Shot put: Joe Kovacs (USA)/Christina Schwanitz (Ger)
Discus: Piotr Malachowski (Pol)/Denia Caballero (Cub)
Hammer: Pawel Fadjek (Pol)/Anita Wlodarczyk (Pol)
Javelin: Julius Yego (Ken)/Katharina Molitor (Ger)
Decathlon/heptathlon: Ashton Eaton (USA)/Jessica Enis-Hill (GB)
2015 British medallists
Gold
Mo Farah (men's 5,000m) - day eight
Greg Rutherford (men's long jump) - day four
Jessica Ennis-Hill (heptathlon) - day two
Mo Farah (men's 10,000m) - day one
Silver
Shara Proctor (women's long jump) - day seven
Bronze
Women's 4x400m relay - day nine
Men's 4x400m relay - day nine
2015 medal table (top 10)
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Kenya
|7
|6
|3
|16
|2
|Jamaica
|7
|2
|3
|12
|3
|United States
|6
|6
|6
|18
|4
|Great Britain
|4
|1
|2
|7
|5
|Ethiopia
|3
|3
|2
|8
|6
|Poland
|3
|1
|4
|8
|7
|Canada
|2
|3
|3
|8
|7
|Germany
|2
|3
|3
|8
|9
|Russia
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Cuba
|2
|1
|0
|3