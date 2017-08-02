World Athletics Championships: Champions & GB medallists from 2015

Usain Bolt
Usain Bolt won three golds in 2015
2017 World Athletics Championships on the BBC
Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August
Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

The reigning champions from the 2015 World Championships in Beijing:

100m: Usain Bolt (Jam)/Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Jam)

200m: Usain Bolt (Jam)/Dafne Schippers (Ned)

400m: Wayde van Niekerk (SA)/Allyson Felix (USA)

800m: David Rudisha (Ken)/Maryna Arzamasava (Blr)

1500m: Asbel Kiprop (Ken)/Genzebe Dibaba (Eth)

5,000m: Mo Farah (GB)/Almaz Ayana (Eth)

10,000m: Mo Farah (GB)/Vivian Cheruiyot (Ken)

Marathon: Ghirmay Ghebreslassie (Eri)/Mare Dibaba (Eth)

110/100m hurdles: Sergey Shubenkov (Rus)/Danielle Williams (Jam)

400m hurdles: Nicholas Bett (Ken)/Zuzana Hejnova (Cze)

3,000m steeplechase: Ezekiel Kemboi (Ken)/Hyvin Jepkemoi (Ken)

20km race walk: Miguel Angel Lopez (Spn)/Liu Hong (Chn)

50km race walk: Matej Toth (Svk)/NA

4x100m relay: Jamaica/Jamaica

4x400m relay: United States/Jamaica

High jump: Derek Drouin (Can)/Maria Kuchina (Rus)

Pole vault: Shawnacy Barber (Can)/Yarisley Silva (Cub)

Long jump: Greg Rutherford (GB)/Tianna Bartoletta (USA)

Triple jump: Christian Taylor (USA)/Caterine Ibarguen (Col)

Shot put: Joe Kovacs (USA)/Christina Schwanitz (Ger)

Discus: Piotr Malachowski (Pol)/Denia Caballero (Cub)

Hammer: Pawel Fadjek (Pol)/Anita Wlodarczyk (Pol)

Javelin: Julius Yego (Ken)/Katharina Molitor (Ger)

Decathlon/heptathlon: Ashton Eaton (USA)/Jessica Enis-Hill (GB)

2015 British medallists

Gold

Mo Farah (men's 5,000m) - day eight

Greg Rutherford (men's long jump) - day four

Jessica Ennis-Hill (heptathlon) - day two

Mo Farah (men's 10,000m) - day one

Silver

Shara Proctor (women's long jump) - day seven

Bronze

Women's 4x400m relay - day nine

Men's 4x400m relay - day nine

2015 medal table (top 10)

RankCountryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1Kenya76316
2Jamaica72312
3United States66618
4Great Britain4127
5Ethiopia3328
6Poland3148
7Canada2338
7Germany2338
9Russia2114
10Cuba2103

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

World Championships

Featured