World Athletics Championships 2017: Mo Farah to deliver 'something special'

Mo Farah is a four-time Olympic champion having won the 5,000m and 10,000m at Beijing 2008 and London 2012

Mo Farah will deliver "something special" at the World Championships in London, says British Athletics performance director Neil Black.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 34, will defend the 5,000m and 10,000m titles he retained in Beijing two years ago when the event begins on Friday.

"He did something in training that confirmed he's ready," said Black.

The performance director also reiterated he has "no doubts" about Farah's defence against doping claims.

Last month, Farah again denied any wrongdoing after computer hackers had revealed some of his blood samples had initially been flagged as suspicious.

The samples were later cleared on further investigation by governing body the IAAF.

Farah's coach Alberto Salazar is reportedly not attending the championships as he continues to be under investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency.

He issued a 12,000- word open letter in 2015 denying accusations he violated anti-doping rules.

"Of course you look people in the eye and you have to work out and ask: 'Do I believe is there is anything that suggests otherwise?' There is nothing at all that suggests otherwise to me," said Black.

"It is important the only person who can answer why he is not here is Alberto.

"The thing which is so special about Mo is he doesn't need any of us. He makes the decisions. That's what makes him a special, multiple global champion."

Fancy Bears - thought to be a Russian hacking group - began releasing athlete data last year and focused largely on naming those who had sought Therapeutic Use Exemptions, which allow athletes to take banned substances for verified medical needs.

The IAAF said in April it was hacked by the group in February.