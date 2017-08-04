BBC Sport - World Championships 2017: Darya Klishina on not competing for Russia

The flag doesn't matter - neutral athlete Klishina

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan "it doesn't matter about the flag" before competing at the World Athletics Championships in London as a 'neutral' athlete.

READ MORE: IAAF doping review body rejects 28 Russian athletes but approves three

READ MORE: World Championships 2017: Usain Bolt & Mo Farah headline London event

Top videos

Video

The flag doesn't matter - neutral athlete Klishina

Video

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

Video

A poem for London 2017

Video

You can't ask for more - Bolt's parents on Usain

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

'I want to get home and give something back'

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Top Stories