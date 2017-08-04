BBC Sport - Usain Bolt's Irish-born manager says the sprint legend maintains football career ambition

Bolt still maintains football career dream

Usain Bolt's Donegal-born manager Ricky Sims says the Jamaican sprint star is still holding out hope he could forge a second sporting career as a footballer after his retirement.

Sims told BBC Radio Foyle that that Bolt has had "quite a lot of interest from famous football clubs".

Bolt will end his athletics career at the World Championships in London where he hopes to win 100m and 4x100m gold medals.

A longer version of the interview will be on BBC Radio Foyle's Sportsound on Friday evening

Top videos

Audio

Bolt still maintains football career dream

Video

You can't ask for more - Bolt's parents on Usain

Video

I didn't come to PSG to be the star - Neymar

Video

GB athletes sing their hearts out to 'Silent Karaoke'

Video

'I want to get home and give something back'

Video

What else could you buy for Neymar's £200m?

Top Stories