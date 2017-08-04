BBC Sport - Usain Bolt's Irish-born manager says the sprint legend maintains football career ambition
Bolt still maintains football career dream
Usain Bolt's Donegal-born manager Ricky Sims says the Jamaican sprint star is still holding out hope he could forge a second sporting career as a footballer after his retirement.
Sims told BBC Radio Foyle that that Bolt has had "quite a lot of interest from famous football clubs".
Bolt will end his athletics career at the World Championships in London where he hopes to win 100m and 4x100m gold medals.
