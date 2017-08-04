World Championships 2017: Usain Bolt angry with start in 100m heats

Usain Bolt has only run under 10 seconds in a 100m once in 2017

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt described his performance as "very bad" as he won his 100m heat at the World Championships in 10.07 seconds.

The Jamaican, who is retiring after the event in London, beat Great Britain's James Dasaolu into second (10.13) but was frustrated with his start.

"I'm not fond of these blocks," said Bolt. "I have to get this together."

The USA's Justin Gatlin, twice suspended for doping, was booed when he came out to race but eased through.

Britons Reece Prescod (10.03) and Chijindu Ujah (10.07) took top-three spots to reach Saturday's semi-finals.

Lifetime best and block frustration

Prescod's mark was a lifetime best and earned him third place in a heat where Jamaica's Julian Forte produced the fastest clocking of the night to win in 9.99 seconds.

The British champion said his display showed work in recent weeks showed his start was "getting there".

Bolt in contrast looked like he needed to work hard through the middle of the race before tapering down quickly shake his head after crossing the line.

The 11-time World Champion has only run under 10 seconds once this year and in what was his fourth race of 2017 over the distance he has made his own for a decade, he pointed to his starting blocks as a source of frustration.

"It's shaky because when I did the warm up it [the blocks] pushed back," he told BBC Sport. "It's not what I am used to."

