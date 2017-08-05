World Championships 2017: Katarina Johnson-Thompson fifth in heptathlon after two events

Media playback is not supported on this device High jump disappointment for GB's Johnson-Thompson

World Athletics Championships on the BBC Venue: London Stadium Dates: 4-13 August Coverage: Live across BBC One and Two, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Click for times

Briton Katarina Johnson-Thompson's hopes of a medal at the World Championships were left in the balance after she faltered in the high jump.

Johnson-Thompson clocked 13.33 seconds in the 100m hurdles before the high jump, which is one of her best events.

But, despite a personal best of 1.98m, she cleared 1.80m only to fail in three attempts at her next height of 1.86m.

Inspired to try athletics? Find out how to get into athletics with our special guide.

It left Johnson-Thompson in fifth after two events, 162 points behind Olympic champion and leader Nafissatou Thiam.

Cuba's Yorgelis Rodriguez (2,207 points), German Carolin Schafer (2,165) and Nadine Visser (2,088) were second, third and fourth respectively.

The heptathlon will get under way again in the Saturday evening session, when the shot put and 200m will take place.

The remaining three disciplines of long jump, javelin and 800m will be on Sunday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Thiam & Rodriguez impress in heptathlon high jump

Analysis

Former Olympic heptathlon champion Jessica Ennis-Hill on BBC One

This is the big test for her and I think it has been a test for her in the past - the mental side of getting through the two days of heptathlon.

She's going to have to gather herself and make sure she is strong for the shot put. We know she has got a great 200m so she can, hopefully, run a really strong time.

It's not over yet. There are still five more events to go.