World Championships 2017: Katarina Johnson-Thompson moves into third

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's impressive long jump moved her third after five events of the heptathlon at the World Championships in London.

The Briton produced a 6.56m long jump in the first of Sunday's events in an effort that only leader Nafissatou Thiam's 6.57 bettered.

It put Johnson-Thompson in the bronze position, with a slender 39-point advantage over Yorgelis Rodriguez.

The event finishes on Sunday with the javelin and 800m to go.

The javelin is not Johnson-Thompson's strongest discipline as she has a personal best of 42.01m compared to 48.89m for Cuba's Rodriguez.

However, the 24-year-old's personal best in the 800m is five seconds faster than that of Rodriguez.

Belgium's Thiam is the Olympic champion and holds a 96-point lead over second-placed Carolin Schafer of Germany.