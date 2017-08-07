World Athletics Championships results & medal table
British medal winners
Mo Farah - Men's 10,000m - gold
Medals table (G-S-B-Total)
1. United States 2-4-2-8
2. Ethiopia 1-2-0-3
3. Kenya 1-1-2-4
4. South Africa 1-0-1-2
5. Great Britain & NI 1-0-0-1
Results
Sunday 6 August
Women's 100m
T Bowie (US)
M Ta Lou (Civ)
D Schippers (Ned)
Men's shot put
T Walsh (NZ)
J Kovacs (US)
S Zunic (Cro)
Women's pole vault
E Stefanidi (Gre)
S Morris (US)
R Peinado (Ven)
Women's heptathlon
N Thiam (Bel)
C Schafer (Ger)
A Vetter (Ned)
Women's marathon
R Chelimo (Bhr)
E Kiplagat (Ken)
A Cragg (US)
Men's marathon
G Kirui (Ken)
T Tola (Eth)
A Simbu (Tan)
Saturday 5 August
Men's 100m
J Gatlin (US)
C Coleman (US)
U Bolt (Jam)
Men's long jump
L Manyonga (SA)
J Lawson (US)
R Samaai (SA)
Women's 10,000m
A Ayana (Eth)
T Dibaba (Eth)
A Tirop (Ken)
Men's discus
A Gudzius (Lit)
D Stahl (Swe)
M Finley (US)
Friday 4 August
Men's 10,000m
Mo Farah (GB)
J Chepegei (Uga)
P Tanui (Ken)