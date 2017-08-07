World Athletics Championships results & medal table

British medal winners

Mo Farah - Men's 10,000m - gold

Medals table (G-S-B-Total)

1. United States 2-4-2-8

2. Ethiopia 1-2-0-3

3. Kenya 1-1-2-4

4. South Africa 1-0-1-2

5. Great Britain & NI 1-0-0-1

Results

Sunday 6 August

Women's 100m

T Bowie (US)

M Ta Lou (Civ)

D Schippers (Ned)

Men's shot put

T Walsh (NZ)

J Kovacs (US)

S Zunic (Cro)

Women's pole vault

E Stefanidi (Gre)

S Morris (US)

R Peinado (Ven)

Women's heptathlon

N Thiam (Bel)

C Schafer (Ger)

A Vetter (Ned)

Women's marathon

R Chelimo (Bhr)

E Kiplagat (Ken)

A Cragg (US)

Men's marathon

G Kirui (Ken)

T Tola (Eth)

A Simbu (Tan)

Saturday 5 August

Men's 100m

J Gatlin (US)

C Coleman (US)

U Bolt (Jam)

Men's long jump

L Manyonga (SA)

J Lawson (US)

R Samaai (SA)

Women's 10,000m

A Ayana (Eth)

T Dibaba (Eth)

A Tirop (Ken)

Men's discus

A Gudzius (Lit)

D Stahl (Swe)

M Finley (US)

Friday 4 August

Men's 10,000m

Mo Farah (GB)

J Chepegei (Uga)

P Tanui (Ken)

Top Stories