World Championships 2017: Isaac Makwala forced to withdraw from 200m

Isaac Makwala has run 19.77 seconds in the 200m in 2017

Botswana's Isaac Makwala withdrew from his World Championships 200m heat because of a medical condition.

The 30-year-old was one of the favourites for the London event after Usain Bolt decided before the championships not to take part.

It is unclear whether Makwala will be able to race in the 400m final which takes place on Tuesday (21:50 BST).

Makwala is considered to be the main challenger to Olympic champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said Makwala withdrew from the 200m "due to a medical condition on the instruction of the IAAF medical delegate".