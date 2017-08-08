BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: GB's Kyle Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold
GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Kyle Langford narrowly misses out on a medal in a thrilling finale to the men's 800m as France's Pierre-Ambroise Bosse wins gold at the World Championships in London.
Langford, who went into the competition ranked 40th in the world, ran a personal best of one minute 45.25 seconds.
