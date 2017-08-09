World Championships: Isaac Makwala to run individual 200m time trial

Media playback is not supported on this device Makwala heartbroken at not being allowed to race

Botswana's Isaac Makwala will run an individual time trial in an attempt to qualify for the 200m semi-finals at the World Championships in London.

Makwala, 30, missed the 200m heats and the 400m final as he was barred from competing for 48 hours while organisers tried to halt a norovirus outbreak.

He came out of quarantine at 14:00 BST today, and his qualification race will be in London Stadium at 18:40.

The 200m semi-finals take place at 20:55.

The IAAF said it made the decision after having received a written request from the Botswanan federation for Makwala to compete.

"Following a medical examination which has declared him fit to compete, we have agreed under our existing rules that assuming he makes the qualification time, he will run in the 200m semi-final round this evening," the IAAF said in a statement.

Makwala will need to run a time of 20.53 seconds or faster to reach the semi-finals and will complete the qualification race on his own in lane seven, which was his original lane draw in the opening round.

The IAAF said that if he makes the semis, no athletes who have already qualified will be adversely affected.

Analysis - 'It's a strange thing to do'

Former British world champion hurdler Dai Greene on BBC Radio 5 live

It [the individual 200m time trial] seems a strange thing to do. We might have had situations before where people have run individual races after there have been mess-ups with timing systems. But for him to be deemed not fit for the first round and then being told he can come back to try to compete is weird.

Does this imply they [the IAAF] were at fault the first time and this is them trying to give him a second chance? It's really messy and it lacks professionalism.