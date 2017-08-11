World Athletics Championships: Grabarz reaches high jump final

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Grabarz equals season's best to make final

Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz is through to Sunday's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships.

The Briton cleared the required height of 2.31m on his third and final attempt during the morning session in London.

Elsewhere, Tiffany Porter narrowly missed out on the semi-finals of the women's 100m hurdles, while Alicia Barrett finished eighth in her heat.

There was disappointment too for Jade Lally, who failed to qualify for the discus final, with a throw of 57.71m.

Lally needed 62.50m or a top-12 finish to progress.

Ashley Bryant is in 17th position after three events in the men's decathlon, with 2484 points.

He ran 11.14 seconds in the 100m and jumped 7.44m in the long jump before throwing 14.09m in the shot put.

Grabarz, who finished third in the high jump final in his home Olympics in 2012, admitted he got a bit carried away with the support of the home crowd in London Stadium.

"Dealing with that crowd - it's going to be bigger, it's going to be more exciting in the final and I was too excited and ran too fast at the beginning, didn't control it enough and nearly made a total mess of it," he said.

"To come out there in front of a crowd just screaming my name is so exciting, and it really doesn't happen that often. I've just got to keep calm and jump higher in the final."