World Championships 2017: Mo Farah & Usain Bolt prepare for final events

Mo Farah says he will take "nothing for granted" following Usain Bolt's failure to win the world 100m gold medal as the pair prepare for their final major championship appearances on Saturday.

Briton Farah, 34, will retire from the track this month to concentrate on marathons, while Jamaican legend Bolt's last event will be the 4x100m relay.

"Those boys are coming for me - they are hungry," said Farah, who is aiming to defend his 5,000m title after winning 10,000m gold at the World Championships in London.

"You could see in the heat, they wanted to prove a point and show me."

Bolt, the 30-year-old eight-time Olympic champion, finished third in Saturday's 100m final as Justin Gatlin took gold and fellow American Christian Coleman silver.

It was the first time Bolt had lost a World Championships 100m final he had started, having been disqualified for a false start in Daegu in 2011.

The 4x100m relay takes place at 21:50 BST on Saturday.

Farah's triumph in the 10,000m last Friday - the opening night of the competition - remains Britain's only medal at London 2017.

"It would be pretty amazing," he said of his bid to win a fourth world 5,000m gold following victories in 2011, 2013 and 2015. The race starts at 20:20 on Saturday.

He added: "No-one has ever done it. It would mean the world to me but at the same time I don't take it for granted.

"You've seen it with Usain Bolt. It would have been nice to see him win but it didn't happen and no-one is going to give it to you, no matter who you are, even Usain Bolt."

Farah, a four-time Olympic champion, suffered a knee injury and a cut leg when he was spiked in Saturday's 10,000m final.

He finished second in Thursday's 5,000m heat in 13 minutes 30.18 seconds, behind Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha.

"The 10k did take a lot out of me and I'm a little beaten up, but I'm OK," Farah said.

He will end his track career in the 5,000m at the Zurich Diamond League on 24 August.