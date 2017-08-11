World Athletics Championships 2017: 50 affected by illness, four with norovirus

Makwala returned to the track on Thursday and finished sixth in the 200m final

Four cases of norovirus have been confirmed at the World Championships, with 50 people affected by illness.

The virus has affected athletes and officials at the London event.

Dr Deborah Turbitt of Public Health England (PHE) said: "PHE has been working to provide infection control advice to limit the spread of illness."

Botswana's Isaac Makwala was denied entry in Tuesday's 400m final and placed under quarantine for 48 hours as officials tried to contain the virus.