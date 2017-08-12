World Championships 2017: Usain Bolt's Jamaica & GB through to relay final

Media playback is not supported on this device Bolt's Jamaica team ease through to 4x100m final

Usain Bolt will appear for the last time at a major championships in London on Saturday after Jamaica qualified for the men's 4x100m relay final at the World Championships.

Bolt anchored the quartet to victory in 37.95 seconds in their heat at London Stadium.

The 4x100m relay final takes place at 21:50 BST.

Both Great Britain's men's and women's 4x100m teams safely made it through to their finals.

The GB men, featuring Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who finished fourth in the 200m, ran the nation's second fastest time ever of 37.76 behind heat winners and fastest qualifiers USA who clocked 37.70.

The British women's four recorded a season's best time of 41.93 in finishing second behind USA who ran 41.84.

Bolt, who finished third in the individual 100m behind winner Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman, said: "I enjoy relays more than anything.

"We'll see what happens. It's hard to be sad, the energy, the vibe here, it's been brilliant."