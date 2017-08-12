World Championships 2017: Mo Farah misses out on fifth consecutive distance double

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Mo Farah missed out on a fifth major championships distance double in a row as he finished second in the 5,000m at the World Athletics Championships.

The 34-year-old, who won 10,000m gold eight days ago, was swamped by his rivals in the final lap and Ethiopia's Muktar Edris broke clear to win gold.

Britain's Farah kicked again to take silver at the London Stadium in his final major track championships.

Britain's women also won silver in the 4x100m relay.

Daryll Neita was in contention down the home straight but 100m world champion Tori Bowie pulled away to secure gold for USA.

"It's been a long journey but it's been incredible," Farah told BBC Sport.

"It didn't quite hit home until after I crossed the line and had a couple of moments to myself when I realised - this is it.

"I gave it all - I didn't have a single bit left at the end."

Four-time Olympic champion Farah will finish his track career with a record of 10 golds and two silvers in major championships.

He is set to focus on marathons after his final track appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August.

The relay team of Neita, Asha Philip, Dina Asher-Smith and Desiree Henry secured Britain's third medal at London 2017, with Farah having won the first two, but the hosts still look set to fall short of UK Sport's target of six to eight.

Same style, different winner

Edris said he celebrated by performing the 'Mobot' - Farah's traditional celebration move - "as I am the new champion"

Edris, 23, ran a superbly judged final 600m to claim his first major title with a sprint finish reminiscent of so many Farah triumphs.

After a brief burst from Farah's compatriot Andrew Butchart at the front of the race, the Ethiopian trio of Edris, Yomif Kejelcha and Selemon Barega moved up to box in the home favourite.

Barega fell back but Edris used Kejelcha as a pace-setter into the home straight before surging away while Farah battled for position with the resurgent Paul Chelimo behind.

Farah finally found open track but Edris was gone, with the Briton passing the fading Kejelcha and holding off Chelimo to salvage silver.

"The 10,000m took a lot more out of me than I realised," said Farah.

"I was trying to cover every move but they had a game plan - one of them was going to sacrifice himself and that's what they did and the better man won."

Farah has now lost just two of his 22 5,000m contests since 2011.

"I was highly prepared for this race and I knew I was going to beat Mo Farah," said Edris, who won in a time of 13 minutes 32.79 seconds to claim his first win over the Briton in five attempts.

"I am the new champion for Ethiopia, that's why I did the Mobot - I am the next champion."