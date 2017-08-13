World Championships 2017: Paul Chelimo defends cut-throat gesture

Paul Chelimo
Chelimo says he is "the future of distance running"

Bronze medallist Paul Chelimo has defended his cut-throat gesture at the start of the World Championships 5,000m in London.

The 26-year-old American made the sign before finishing third behind Britain's Mo Farah and Ethiopia's gold medallist Muktar Edris.

"I meant [by the gesture] Mo has to have a hard time. We have to make sure he goes down," Chelimo told BBC Sport.

"If we work really hard and try to beat Mo - it makes it fun."

Farah, who won 10,000m gold at the London event, missed out on a fifth global championships distance double in a row before he switches his focus to marathons.

Kenya-born Chelimo, who described himself as "the future of distance running", added: "I really wanted to beat Mo but I didn't have enough in me but just a medal is enough.

"Mo Farah is a great guy. All these years I have been working hard to beat Mo and if there is always someone like that then that makes you work really hard. It tells you that Mo is a really strong guy."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch: Edris shocks Farah in 5,000m

Race winner Edris, 23, did the 'mobot' - a move made famous by Farah - after crossing the finishing line.

Farah, who will make his final track appearance at the 5,000m Diamond League final in Zurich on 24 August, played down suggestions Edris was directing a taunt his way.

"These guys all respect me and the reason why he did that is they respect me for what I've done for the sport," said the 34-year-old.

Edris, who had lost his five previous races against Farah, said: "Mo has many victories but now I have one. I am the new champion for Ethiopia. That's why I did the mobot. I am the next champion.

"I have won the gold in front of his home crowd. I didn't have much support but we did it. I did the mobot out of respect as well for him."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Farah reflects on 'amazing journey'

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

World Championships

Featured