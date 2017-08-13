World Championships 2017: Laura Muir finishes sixth as Hellen Obiri wins 5,000m gold

Muir was competing in her first major 5,000m final

Britain's Laura Muir finished sixth in the women's 5,000m final as Kenyan Hellen Obiri took World Championships gold in London.

Muir, 24, finished fourth in the 1500m final but was among those blown away by the searing pace set by Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana, who took silver, and Obiri, Olympic silver medallist at Rio 2016.

Fellow Briton Eilish McColgan was 10th.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands took bronze.

More to follow.