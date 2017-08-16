BBC Sport - Tianna Bartoletta: World Athletics Championships long jump medallist on being homeless

'It felt like I had no way out'

In an emotional social media post, made just hours after winning World Athletic Championships long jump bronze, Tianna Bartoletta revealed that she had been homeless for the past three months, having run away to give herself a chance at a life without "fear or fighting, threats and abuse".

While her husband John Bartoletta says the divorce they are now going through is "amicable", Tianna Bartotella tells BBC World Service about what she says was the biggest gamble of her life.

'It felt like I had no way out'

