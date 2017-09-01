Diamond League: Lorraine Ugen second as Ivana Spanovic wins long jump

Ugen finished 11th at the 2016 Rio Olympics with a jump of 6.58m

Serbia's Ivana Spanovic edged out Britain's Lorraine Ugen to retain her Diamond League long jump title.

In cool, damp conditions in Brussels, Ugen, who was fifth at the World Championships, led with 6.65m until Spanovic leapt 6.70 in the final round.

Meanwhile, Croatia's Olympic discus champion Sandra Perkovic became the first woman to win six Diamond League titles as she threw 68.82m for victory.

World champion Hellen Obiri won the 5,000m, with Eilish McColgan eighth.

Obiri pulled away on the final lap to clock 14 minutes 25.88 seconds, with fellow Kenyan Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui second in 14:27.55. Britain's McColgan clocked 14:48.49, which took 12 seconds off her personal best.

American Dalilah Muhammad claimed the women's 400m hurdles in 53.89 seconds, with McColgan's fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle fourth in 55.04.

Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas clocked a season's best time of 49.46 seconds to win the women's 400m, becoming only the second athlete - after Allyson Felix - to win the 200m/400m Diamond Trophy double.

In the men's triple jump, American Christian Taylor took the title for the sixth year in succession, jumping 17.49m to beat compatriot Will Claye (17.35m). Only French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie (seven) has more titles.

American Noah Lyles - who missed out on qualifying for the world championships because of injury - pipped compatriot Ameer Webb to win the men's 200m in 20 seconds, the 20-year-old becoming the youngest Diamond League 200m champion.

The men's 3,000m steeplechase produced a repeat of the top three at last month's World Championships, as Conseslus Kipruto won in eight minutes 4.73 seconds, with Soufiane El Bakkali second and American Evan Jager third after falling at the final water jump.

Russian Sergey Shubenkov won the 110m hurdles in 13.14 seconds, Lithuania's Andrius Gudzius won the men's discus with a throw of 68.16m, and Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon produced a strong finish to win the women's 1500m in three minutes 57.04 seconds, Britain's Laura Weightman seventh.

Britain's Elliot Giles was seventh in the men's 800m, won by Botswana's Nijel Amos, who was fifth at the World Championships but also won this year's Diamond League meets in Paris, London, Rabat and Birmingham.

Russian Maria Lasitskene made it 24 wins from 24 competitions this year as she claimed the high jump in 2.02m, with Britain's Morgan Lake (1.84m) seventh.

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica - who finished fifth in the World Championships - won the women's 100m by 0.01 seconds from Marie-Josee Ta Lou.

And, in the final event of the evening, Katerina Stefanidi of Greece won the women's pole vault with 4.85m, Briton Holly Bradshaw finishing sixth with 4.55m.

In previous seasons, athletes accumulated points throughout the season to win the Diamond League title, but this year the final alone determines the champions.

A 100m promotional event was won in 10.02 seconds by Jamaican Yohan Blake, with 41-year-old Kim Collins, the 2003 world champion, last of the eight runners.