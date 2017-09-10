Mo Farah: Briton to run London Marathon in 2018

Mo Farah won his final track race in Zurich in August

Britain's Mo Farah will run in the 2018 London Marathon next April in his first event over the distance since switching his focus to road racing.

The four-time Olympic champion, 34, retired from competing on the track earlier this year and won the Great North Run for a fourth time on Sunday.

"I can't wait to start a new adventure, starting with the world's greatest marathon," said Farah.

"The London Marathon is my home race and it is so special to me."

It will be Farah's third London Marathon after he took part in the event in 2013 and 2014.

Farah won the 10,000m at the World Championships in London in August - his sixth world gold - before losing his 5,000m crown to Ethiopia's Muktar Edris.

He then won his final British track race - the 3,000m at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting - and was also first in the last track race of his career at the Diamond League event in Zurich.

"When I decided to concentrate solely on the roads from 2018 I knew that I wanted this to be my first marathon," added Farah.

"The London Marathon has been a great supporter of me over the years."