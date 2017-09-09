Great North City Games: Jonnie Peacock wins before taking break from athletics

Jonnie Peacock won his second world title in London in July

British sprinter Jonnie Peacock won at the Great North City Games before he takes a year off from the sport.

The two-time para-athletics champion eased to victory in the T44 100m in Newcastle, after his rival American Richard Browne pulled out.

The 24-year-old clocked 11.28 seconds, with fourth place going to 14-year-old Dutch sprinter Olivier Hendriks.

Peacock, who is taking a break from athletics during 2018, is competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

"I made the decision about three years ago and this was the year I looked at," he explained.

"To take a mental break and have a bit of fun, I just need one year for me a little but and then I'll come back in 2019."

Peacock won T44 100m gold in the World Para-athletics Championships in London in July.

On his venture into Saturday night entertainment, he added: "Hopefully I'm a bit more graceful".

I've done everything I wanted to achieve - Peacock

Britain's 100m and 200m record-holder Dina Asher-Smith won the 150m, while GB team-mate Desiree Henry took the women's 100m.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, who anchored GB's men 4x100m relay squad to World Championship gold last month, finished behind America's Ameer Webb in the men's 150m, with just 0.02secs separating them.

Perri Shakes-Drayton just beat off fellow Briton Anyika Onuora in the women's 500m road race, while Melissa Courtney won the women's mile road race in four minutes 33.83secs.

Botswana's 2012 Olympic 800m silver medallist Nijel Amos left a field of British men on the road behind him in the men's 500m.

The top three in the women's long jump all recorded the same distance of 6.46m, but Britain's Lorraine Ugen was given the win on countback.

As part of the weekend's events, Mo Farah is competing in the Great North Run on Sunday, looking for a record fourth consecutive win.

Full list of results on the Great North City Games website.