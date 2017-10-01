Cardiff Half Marathon: Course record set as Kenyans dominate in Wales

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff Half Marathon: Kenyans Chelimo and Lotiang set course record to win

Kenya's John Lotiang won the men's race at the Cardiff Half Marathon, beating defending champion Shadrach Kimining in a course record of one hour 47 seconds.

Kipkemboi Kiprono rounded off a Kenyan 1-2-3 with Wales' Dewi Griffiths fourth in a personal best time of 1.01.31.

Edith Chelimo also set a course record as she won the women's race, with Dorcas Kimeli and Beatrice Mutai completing another Kenyan clean sweep.

Melissa Nichols and Richie Powell won the wheelchair races.

The event drew a record entry of 25,000, made up of elite, club and charity runners.

Griffiths' fourth place is the latest success in a year in which he finished as the best British runner in the London Marathon to qualify for the World Championships.

"It was pretty fast from the start. The race organisers asked for a fast pace so I knew it was a fast pace and it was just about how long I could stick with it really and go as hard and fast as I can," the 26-year-old said.

"I knew I was in great shape, I've PB'd over the last couple of weeks and it's another PB today.

"The crowds were great, the support was great. It was a great event again."