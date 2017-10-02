Justin Gatlin: World 100m champion left off athlete of the year shortlist

Media playback is not supported on this device Gatlin wins 100m gold as Bolt finishes third

World 100m champion Justin Gatlin is not one of the 10 male nominees for the IAAF 2017 World Athlete of the Year.

It is the first time since 2004 - when the American was also left out - that the world or Olympic 100m champion has not been shortlisted for the title.

Gatlin, 35, beat Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt into third to win gold in London in August.

Britain's Mo Farah is on the list after retaining the 10,000m. IAAF members and fans via social media decide the award.

Gatlin, who has twice served a doping ban, was jeered by the crowd inside London Stadium as he was presented with his medal during the summer.

Lord Coe, president of athletics' governing body the IAAF, admitted he was not "eulogistic" over the American's victory.

Gatlin was also omitted from the athlete of the year list in 2004 despite winning Olympic gold in Athens, although he was nominated for performance of the year.

He was one of the nominees in 2005 after winning that year's world title, 12 months before he accepted a second doping ban.

Germany's Olympic discus champion Robert Harting reacted to Gatlin's inclusion on the 2014 IAAF shortlist by asking for his own name to be removed from it.

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk is one of Farah's rivals for the title after he retained his world 400m title in London.

Caster Semenya is a three-time world 800m champion

Caster Semenya of South Africa heads the women nominees after winning the 800m title in imperious style on the closing night of the World Championships.

Australia's Sally Pearson is also a notable nominee after claiming gold in the women's 100m hurdles in 12.60 seconds.

Voting closes on 16 October and the winners will be announced at the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco on 24 November.

The nominees for 2017 World Athlete of the Year

Men: Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qat); Pawel Fajdek (Pol); Mo Farah (GB); Sam Kendricks (US); Elijah Manangoi (Ken); Luvo Manyonga (SA); Omar McLeod (Jam); Christian Taylor (US); Wayde van Niekerk (SA); Johannes Vetter (Ger)

Women: Almaz Ayana (Eth); Maria Lasitskene (Ana); Hellen Obiri (Ken); Sally Pearson (Aus); Sandra Perkovic (Cro); Brittney Reese (US); Caster Semenya (SA); Ekaterini Stefanidi (Gre); Nafissatou Thiam (Bel); Anita Wlodarczyk (Pol)