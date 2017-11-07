David Parker: Javelin coach suspended by British Athletics

From the section

David Parker, pictured in 2000, was the world junior javelin champion in 1998

British Athletics has suspended javelin coach David Parker following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female athlete.

Parker, 37, is the lead throws coach at Loughborough University and has a part-time contract with British Athletics.

It has been reported the relationship was with a student at the university.

"British Athletics and Loughborough University can confirm that a coach has been suspended pending an investigation," a statement read.

"Both organisations are working closely to support any athlete who may be impacted in any way."

Parker, world junior javelin champion in 1998, was British team leader at the European Under-23 Athletics Championship in Poland in July.

He also represented England at the 2006 Commonwealth Games, finishing ninth.

BBC Sport has attempted to contacted Parker, but has had no response.