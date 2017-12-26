Antrim International Cross Country: 1500m star Timothy Cheruiyot in Antrim field

Fionnuala McCormack (right) and Birtukan Adamu (left) will be among the women's entries at Greenmount

Kenya's world 1500m silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot will compete at next week's Antrim International Cross Country event at Greenmount.

Cheruiyot, 22, finished second behind compatriot Elijah Manangoi in London last August after also taking silver at the 2016 African Championships.

Morocco's world 3,000m steeplechase silver medallist Soufiane El Bakalli will also be in the 6 January field.

Twice Greenmount winner Fionnuala McCormack is among the women's entries.

Thirty-three-year-old McCormack, who won the women's event in 2012 and 2013, will be up against Ethiopia's Birtukan Adamu and Britain's 2014 European Cross Country champion Gemma Steel.

Adamu, 25, won the world junior 3,000m steeplechase silver medal in 2010 and still holds the world junior record for the event.

The Ethiopian finished third at Greenmount last year, just ahead of McCormack whose efforts were hampered by a lost shoe.

The men's field will also include British pair Andy Vernon and Dewi Griffiths plus Belgium's 2013 European Under-23 1500m champion Pieter-Jan Hannes.

Griffiths will be in action after clocking a hugely impressive marathon debut of two hours nine minutes and 49 seconds in Frankfurt in late October.

The Northern Ireland teams have also been announced for the event.

Recent European Championships competitor Fionnuala Ross will be joined in the women's team by Laura Bickerstaff, Rachel Gibson and Katie Moore while the men's hopefuls are Conor Duffy, Neil Johnston, Scott Rankin and Eoghan Totten.