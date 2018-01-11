Kelly Massey: Rio 4x400m relay bronze medallist retires on 33rd birthday

Massey (right) was part of the Rio 2016 bronze medal winning team

Rio Olympic bronze medal winning 400m relay runner Kelly Massey has marked her 33rd birthday - by retiring.

Massey raced in the 4x400m heats at the Rio 2016 Games and therefore received a medal after her team-mates went on to finish third in the final in Brazil.

She also won 4x400m silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi when competing for England.

"My birthday present to myself is to hang up the spikes, sit back and enjoy everything I have achieved," she said.

Massey's other honours include European Championships gold in 2016 and bronze in 2014 as well as Commonwealth bronze in 2014, all in the 4x400m.

She was also won the British 400m title in 2014.

Her final appearance for Britain came at last year's World Relays event in April, as she failed to qualify for the London World Championships later in 2017.

She lost her UK Sport Olympic relay squad funding when the 2017-18 investment awards were revealed by British Athletics in November.