Christian Coleman breaks 60m indoor world record

Coleman ran the fastest 100m of 2017 while still a student

American world 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman broke the 60m indoor world record, clocking 6.37 seconds at a meeting in Clemson, South Carolina.

Coleman's mark beat the previous record of 6.39 set twice by fellow American Maurice Greene, the first time in 1998.

The performance is subject to ratification by athletics' world governing body the IAAF.

The 21-year-old Coleman, running in his first meeting this year, had earlier clocked 6.47 seconds in the heats.

His previous best was 6.45 seconds, which he recorded when he won the US indoor championship last year.

He then ran 9.82 seconds, the fastest 100m of 2017, at the US outdoor collegiate title meeting.

Expected to be America's next great sprinter, he finished behind Justin Gatlin and ahead of world record holder Usain Bolt in the 100m at last year's world championships in London.