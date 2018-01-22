Elliott Dorey: Jersey athlete wins appeal for Gold Coast 2018 place

Elliott Dorey won a relay gold medal at the 2017 Island Games and two silver medals in the 2015 event in Jersey

Jersey runner Elliott Dorey has won an appeal to join the Jersey team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old 1,500m runner becomes the 33rd and final member of the island's team for the event on the Gold Coast in April.

In breaking the Jersey record of 3:45.44 Dorey made the qualifying mark, but was not selected, with the island limited to a maximum of 33 athletes.

He joins 400m runner Sam Dawkins as the first Jersey track athletes since 1994.

"Having to contend with a maximum team size imposed by the games organisers has added complexity to an already challenging selection process given the number of sports we have to cover," said Commonwealth Games Association of Jersey president Paul du Feu.

"Every Games is a learning process for us as we strive to improve our processes.

"We respect and accept the decision of the Appeals Panel, Elliott's ability and potential as a young and talented athlete was never the issue and we welcome him in joining the Jersey team in the Gold Coast and wish all 33 athletes a successful Games competing to their full potential."