Dai Greene: Hurdler 'grateful' for Commonwealth chance

Former world champion hurdler Dai Greene says he "massively appreciates" being given extra time to run the qualifying time for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Greene - who won 400m hurdle gold in Delhi in 2010 - has been provisionally included in Team Wales despite not having completed a race since June 2016.

"I'm very grateful," Greene told BBC Sport Wales.

"But of course I have to run the time."

Greene will go to the Commonwealths if he finishes a 400m hurdle race in 49.50 seconds or under by 4 March.

"Last year I pretty much didn't run from January to June," said Greene.

"I was only sprinting around September time so it was difficult to get a competition in by the end of November [for the qualifying deadline].

"It'd have been a kick in the teeth if I'd missed out on selection altogether even though I felt I could do a job."

Greene - who will turn 32 during the Games - has been selected ahead of a number of athletes who had 'B standard' qualifying times.

Dai Greene finished fourth in the Olympics final at London 2012

Welsh Athletics say they opted for the former Commonwealth champion as they feel he's turned a corner with his injury problems.

"Almost every season [since 2012] he's pushed to try to make a major championships and almost undermined his rehabilitation and recovery from those injuries," said Scott Simpson, head of coaching and performance at Welsh Athletics.

"But since Rio [Olympics] he's really looked after himself and taken a much more conservative approach. We want to show support to that approach as we believe it's the right thing to do.

"If he can come through it, he can get back to his best."

The Welshman held the Commonwealth, European and World titles in the 400m hurdles back in 2011.

And Greene believes he could be successful again on the Gold Coast.

"If I can run under 49 seconds I'll be in the final and with a chance of a medal," he said.

"The prospect of competing next month is really exciting for me. I know I'm close to the level I need to put in a good performance."

Rio Olympian Seren Bundy Davies has also been given extra time to run a qualifying time in the women's 400m.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April.