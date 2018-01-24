BBC Sport - Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'

Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'

Welsh Athletics head coach Scott Simpson tells BBC Sport Wales why they selected Dai Greene for the 2018 Commonwealth Games - even though he is yet to run the qualifying time.

Head of Coaching and Performance Scott Simpson says the former World, European and Commonwealth 400m hurdles champion has put his injury problems behind him and deserves an extra chance to run the qualifying time.

The Commonwealth Games begin on 4 April.

Top videos

Video

Dai Greene 'can get back to his best'

Video

Why did O'Neill turn the Scotland job down?

Video

Meeke sets sights on world rally crown

Video

'It would be a massive privilege to play here'

Audio

Cricket's greatest catch?

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Southgate and Giggs react to Neville's new England job

Top Stories