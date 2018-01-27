2018 Welsh Indoor Championships: Sally Peake breaks own record to take title

From the section

Commonwealth athletes win Welsh titles in Cardiff

Commonwealth silver medallist Sally Peake broke her own record to win the 2018 Welsh Indoor Championships title.

Peake, 31, cleared 4.27m in the women's pole vault in Cardiff.

Welshman Sam Gordon ran a lifetime best in the 60m heats, before beating former world junior champion Harry Aikenes-Aryeetey in the final.

There were also titles for Ben Gregory in the men's pole vault, Ieuan Thomas in the men's 1500m and Tom Marshall in the men's 800m.

All three will represent Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Three-time world champion and reigning Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies finished second in the men's shot put.