Commonwealth athletes win Welsh titles in Cardiff

Four of Wales' 2018 Commonwealth athletes came away with titles at the Welsh Indoor Championships in Cardiff.

Sally Peake and Ben Gregory won golds in the women's and men's pole vault.

Training partners Ieuan Thomas and Tom Marshall added titles in the men's 1500m and 800m finals respectively.

Gregory will compete in the decathlon in his third Games in Australia in April.

Thomas will make his Commonwealth debut in the 3000m steeplechase along with fellow Welshman Jon Hopkins, while Marshall goes in the 1500m.