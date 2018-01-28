Laura Muir sets new Scottish indoor 800m record in Glasgow

Muir won the 800m at the Scottish Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena

Laura Muir became the first Scottish woman to run under two minutes for 800m at an indoor meeting.

The 24-year-old warmed up for the World Indoor Championships in March with a winning time of one minute 59:69 at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

The new Scottish record eclipsed Lynsey Sharp's previous best of 2:00:30.

Another national record was set in the women's 200m as Zoey Clark ran a time of 23:58 at the Scottish Indoor Championships.

The 23-year-old, who won a silver medal in the 4x400m at the 2017 World Championships, will take part in both the 400m and 4x400m at the Commonwealth Games in April.

After checking the record a few days before the event, Clark said breaking it "was definitely an aim".

Clark told BBC Scotland: "I knew I was in good shape but you never know what's going to happen in the first competition of the season."

Muir, who won European Indoor golds in the 1500m and 3000m last year, is not attending the Gold Coast since the event clashes with her veterinary medicine studies final year exams.

"I just kept pushing hard and I couldn't believe the time," Muir told BBC Scotland.

"It's all good race preparation. When you run 1500m, you need endurance and speed and I'm really happy with where I am at this point in the year."