Andrew Butchart: Scot to miss Commonwealth Games with broken foot

Andrew Butchart with his right foot in a protective boot
Butchart posted a picture of himself with a protective boot on his foot

Scottish distance runner Andrew Butchart is set to miss the Commonwealth Games in April after suffering a broken bone in his foot.

Butchart, from Dunblane, said he "felt a sharp pain in my right foot" in a 3,000m race in New York last weekend.

"I knew what it was straightaway," Butchart said in an Instagram post. "After an MRI in Boston it was confirmed - a fractured navicular."

Butchart added he was "heartbroken" and "won't be racing for a while."

BBC Scotland understands he will not recover in time for the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast, which begin in less than eight weeks, on 4 April.

Butchart, 26, finished sixth in the 5,000m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

His girlfriend, Lynsey Sharp, is among Scotland's track and field squad for the Commonwealths.

Top Stories

Related to this story