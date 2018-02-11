Ciara Mageean clocks World Indoor standard with 4:09.47 time in Boston

Mageean (right) finished behind fifth-placed Sarah McDonald in the Boston race

Ciara Mageean clocked a World Indoor Championship 1500m standard as she finished eighth at the New Balance Grand Prix meeting in Boston.

The Portaferry runner clocked four minutes 9.47 seconds which was inside the Birmingham standard of 4:11.00.

The 25-year-old's indoors personal best is 4:08.66.

Ethiopia's 2016 world indoor bronze medallist Gudaf Tsegay won in 4:04.38 as she finished ahead of Jamaica's Aisha Praught-Lee.

World Indoor silver medallist Dawit Seyaum, who is also Ethiopian, was third with Britain's Sarah McDonald among those also ahead of Mageean as she placed fifth in 4:07.62.

South Africa's Dominque Scott (4:07.25), American Cory McGee (4:08.84) and Germany's Diana Sujew (4:09.04) also came in ahead of Mageean.

Mageean, who finished third over the mile at the Millrose Games in New York last weekend, has indicated that she intends to compete at the World Indoors before heading to Australia to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.

Paul Pollock was over three minutes outside his half marathon personal best in Barcelona

Meanwhile, Paul Pollock's hopes of running at next month's World Half Marathon Championship in Valencia may have suffered a blow after he was outside Athletics Ireland's standard of 65 minutes as he clocked 65:40 at the Barcelona Half Marathon on Sunday.

Running in the same race, Kevin Dooney did duck under Athletics Ireland's Valencia standard as he clocked 64 minutes and 56 seconds.

Dooney becomes the third Irishman to achieve the standard with Stephen Scullion having produced a big personal best of 63:16 in Houston in last month with Kevin Seaward having clocked 64:51 last year.

Pollock's time put him as the sixth fastest Irishman during the qualification period for the Valencia event, with Mick Clohisey (65:34) and Sean Hehir (65:39) both having gone quicker.

Countries can select a maximum of five athletes with the IAAF accepting athletes with significantly slower times than 65 minutes.

For example, Canada's selection standard for the men's race is 66 minutes with Singapore accepting performances under the 70-minute mark.

Pollock, who set his personal best of 62:09 in 2014, has been picked to run the marathon for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games along with Seaward in April.

North Belfast athlete Gladys Ganiel also competed in Barcelona on Sunday and her time of 77.38 for 25th spot left her eighth fastest Irish athlete in the World Half Marathon Championship qualification period.

Cork woman Lizzie Lee clocked 73:23 to finish 11th in Sunday's race which puts her in line for selection for next month's event in Valencia.