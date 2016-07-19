British Athletics Indoor Championships: BBC coverage times

Media playback is not supported on this device GB's Pozzi storms to 60m hurdles victory

The BBC has live coverage of the British Athletics Indoor Championships from the Arena Birmingham on connected TV and online, on the weekend of 17-18 February.

Athletes will compete to be crowned British champion and battle for a place on the British team for the World Indoor Championships being held in the same stadium from 1-4 March.

Live coverage

All times GMT and subject to late changes.

Saturday, 17 February

12:00-19:00, connected TV and online

Sunday, 18 February

12:00-17:00, connected TV and online

Online coverage

In the UK, you'll be able to watch athletics on your mobile, tablet and desktop because all the television action will be streamed on these devices.

There will be live text commentaries as well as reports, results, analysis and features and bespoke social media content.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.