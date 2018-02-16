British Athletics Indoor Championships to be streamed live on BBC

Katarina Johnson-Thompson came sixth at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the heptathlon

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson head the field at this weekend's British Athletics Indoor Championships.

Rutherford, who won gold at London 2012, will be favourite for the long jump event, while Laura Muir aims for top spot in the women's 3,000m.

Winners claim a place in the British Athletics team at the IAAF World Indoor Championships, also in Birmingham.

Saturday and Sunday's action will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Double world and Paralympic champion Aled Davies throws in the able-bodied shot put for the first time in a championship environment, while fellow para world champion Olivia Breen also goes in the women's long jump alongside the likes of Johnson-Thompson.

British Athletics major events director Cherry Alexander said: "On the back of the success we saw last year's stream achieve, we are delighted that we can offer this service once again to anyone who isn't able to make it to Arena Birmingham this weekend."