Guy Learmonth misses Grand Prix but is 'fully' focused on Commonwealth Games

Guy Learmonth competing at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix in 2016

Scottish 800m runner Guy Learmonth has withdrawn from next weekend's Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow.

Learmonth, 25, has an ankle injury and a bruised foot and also pulled out of this weekend's British Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

However, he is back running before April's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

"I've had to pull from everything this time round with the ankle not quite recovering in time," he said on Instagram.

Learmonth was sixth in the 800m final at the 2014 Games in Glasgow and was named in the track and field team for this year's event in Australia.

"I'm back running but it's time to fully focus on my main goal of the season which, is the Commonwealth Games in April," he added.