British Athletics Indoor Championships: Richard Kilty to miss World Indoors
British sprinter Richard Kilty will not defend his 60m World Indoor title next month because of an Achilles injury.
The 28-year-old had to pull out of the British Athletics Indoor Championships after the problem flared up during Saturday's 60m semi-finals.
Kilty, a surprise gold medallist in Sopot in 2014, said he was "gutted" he would miss the Worlds, which will take place in Birmingham from 1-4 March.
Meanwhile, Eilish McColgan won the British Indoor 1,500m title on Sunday.
The Scot clocked four minutes 13.94 seconds to win from Katie Snowden.
Mike Edwards won the men's high jump with a clearance of 2.20m in his home city, while Lee Thompson triumphed in the men's 400m with a personal best of 46.23 seconds.
Eilidh Doyle retained her 400m title, clocking 51.84 to finish ahead of fellow Scot Zoey Clark.
Winner Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (2:00.06) and runner-up Mhairi Hendry (2:01.30) clocked personal bests in the women's 800m, while Adam Hague won the men's pole vault with a personal best and championship record-equalling 5.65m.