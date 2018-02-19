World Indoor Championships: Amy Foster and Ciara Mageean named in Ireland team

Amy Foster was a controversial omission from the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games team

Northern Ireland athletes Amy Foster and Ciara Mageean are among four Irish competitors named for the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

Foster, a notable omission from Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games team, set a new Irish 60m indoor record at the Irish Championships on Sunday.

The 29-year-old's time of 7.27 seconds cut 0.03 off the previous mark she jointly held with two other athletes.

Mageean is selected after achieving the 1500m standard in the US last week.

The Portaferry woman, 25, ran 4:09.47 in Boston which was comfortably inside the Birmingham standard of 4:11.00.

Long jumper Adam McMullen was one centimetre shy of the eight-metre barrier on Sunday

Athletics Ireland are also hoping county Londonderry long jumper Adam McMullen could also be a late addition to the team for the championships which take place from 1-4 March.

McMullen was one centimetre shy of the eight-metre barrier when winning the Irish title on Sunday, 24 hours after finishing runner up to London 2012 Olympic champion Greg Rutherford at the British Championships.

The long jump standard for the Birmingham championships is a penal 8.19m but the IAAF have the option of accepting late entries if the number of qualifiers in events is relatively low.

"We hope to see an invitation come from the IAAF for Adam McMullen, which would be a huge boost for him and all our field event athletes," said Athletics Ireland's high performance director Paul McNamara.

Ciara Neville, who achieved the Birmingham mark of 7.30 last year which meant that she was joint national record holder with the City of Lisburn athlete and Anna Boyle until Foster's performance on Sunday, will join the Northern Ireland woman in the 60m at the World Indoors.

"Amy Foster has had a superb indoor season, and after pushing out the national record will go to Birmingham full of confidence," added the Athletics Ireland high performance director.

"Similarly, Ciara Neville has been very consistent this season and will relish being on the world stage as she continues to build for the future."

In-form 400m runner Phil Healy is the other athlete named in the Irish team following her series of excellent performances during the indoor season.