Eight Scots named in British team for World Indoor Championships

Scotland's Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan will compete in the 1500m and 3000m at the World Indoor Championships

Eight Scottish athletes have been selected in the British Athletics team for the World Indoor Championships.

The representation is double the highest number of Scots involved in the event previously, with four chosen for the 2016 and 2014 events.

Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan will both run in the 1500m and the 3000m at Arena Birmingham from March 1-4.

Eilidh Doyle and Zoey Clark will compete in the 400m and the Women's 4 x 400m relay.

Jake Wightman and Chris O'Hare will race in the 1500m as they prepare for Team Scotland duty at Gold Coast 2018.

While Mhairi Hendry will run in the 800m and sprinter Grant Plenderleith will be part of the 4 x 400m relay team.

Scottish athletes make up a quarter of the 31-strong team selected for the event.

The British Athletics team for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018

MEN

60m

CJ Ujah (Stuart McMillan; Enfield & Haringey)

Andrew Robertson (Sam Robertson; Sale Harriers Manchester)

400m

Lee Thompson (John Henson; Sheffield & Dearne)

800m

Elliot Giles (Jon Bigg; Birchfield Harriers)

1500m

Jake Wightman (Geoff Wightman; Edinburgh)

Chris O'Hare (Terrence Mahon; Edinburgh)

3000m

Jonathan Davies (Luke Gunn; Reading)

60m hurdles

Andrew Pozzi (Benke Blomkvist; Stratford-upon-Avon)

David King (James Hillier; City of Plymouth)

High jump

Robbie Grabarz (Fuzz Caan; Newham & Essex Beagles)

Long jump

Greg Rutherford (Dan Pfaff; Marshall Milton Keynes)

4x400m

Lee Thompson (John Henson; Sheffield & Dearne)

Jamal Rhoden-Stevens (Donovan Reid; Shaftesbury Barnet)

Grant Plenderleith (David Lothian; Sheffield & Dearne)

Owen Smith (Matt Elias; Cardiff)

Sebastian Rodger (Stephen King; Shaftesbury Barnet)

Efe Okoro (Tony Hadley; Birchfield Harriers)

WOMEN

60m

Asha Philip (Steve Fudge; Newham & Essex Beagles)

Daryll Neita (Jonas Dodoo; Shaftesbury Barnet)

400m

Eilidh Doyle (Brian Doyle; Pitreavie)

Zoey Clark (Eddie McKenna; Thames Valley)

800m

Shelayna Oskan-Clarke (Jon Bigg; Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow)

Mhairi Hendry (William Parker; Victoria Park City of Glasgow)

1500m

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall; Dundee Hawkhill)

Laura Muir (Andy Young; Dundee Hawkhill)

3000m

Laura Muir (Andy Young; Dundee Hawkhill)

Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall; Dundee Hawkhill)

60m hurdles

Marilyn Nwawulor (Lloyd Cowan; Harrow)

High jump

Morgan Lake (Fuzz Caan; Windsor Slough Eton & Hounslow)

Pentathlon

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Bertrand Valcin; Liverpool Harriers)

4x400m relay

Eilidh Doyle (Brian Doyle; Pitreavie)

Zoey Clark (Eddie McKenna; Thames Valley)

Amy Allcock (Glyn Hawkes; Aldershot Farnham & District)

Anyika Onuora (Rana Reider; Liverpool Harriers)

Meghan Beesley (Michael Baker; Birchfield Harriers)

Hannah Williams (Colin Gaynor; Herts Phoenix)