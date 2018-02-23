World Indoor Championships: Marrs and Reynolds added to Birmingham entries

Megan Marrs' winning time in Birmingham last weekend was 0.02 seconds outside the world indoor standard

Northern Ireland hurdlers Megan Marrs and Ben Reynolds have received late entries to next weekend's World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

British athlete Marrs, 20, produced a major breakthrough by winning the British indoor 60m hurdles title as she clocked 8.16 seconds in Birmingham.

Her time was 0.02 seconds outside the world indoor standard but has now received a late invite from the IAAF.

Reynolds, meanwhile, will represent Ireland in the men's 60m hurdles.

The Commonwealth Games athlete, beaten by Matthew Behan at last weekend's Irish Indoor Championships in Dublin, reached the semi-finals at the 2012 World Indoor Championship in Istanbul.

Reynolds, 27, will join other Northern Ireland athletes Amy Foster and Ciara Mageean in the Ireland team in Birmingham.

Belfast woman Marrs becomes the first Northern Ireland athlete to represent Britain at senior level at a major championship since James McIlroy competed at the 2008 World Indoors in Valencia.

Marrs will compete at Sunday's Grand Prix event in Glasgow where Adam McMullen will be in action in the long jump.

"I am absolutely delighted with my selection," said Marrs.

"It was entirely unexpected. I am now looking forward to the World Indoors and hope that I can do myself justice both in Glasgow and in Birmingham."

McMullen's hopes of being added to the World Indoor Championship entries after he improved his personal best and Northern Ireland indoor record to 7.99m last weekend appear to have been dashed.