Adam Gemili wants to fill medal gap left by Mo Farah

Gemili (second from left) was part of Britain's gold-winning 4x100m relay team at the 2017 World Championships

Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix Date: Sunday, 25 February Time: 14:00-17:00 GMT

Sprinter Adam Gemili says he is ready to step up and fill the void left by Mo Farah in British track athletics.

Farah, who has quit the track to focus on the marathon, has won 15 global gold medals during an illustrious career.

He was part of London 2012's 'Super Saturday' when he, Greg Rutherford and Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill all won gold.

"I've got to start showing and getting medals for the team," said Gemili, 24, who is set to compete in the 60m at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Sunday.

"Mo is not competing on the track any more and he always guaranteed two medals.

"Jess is gone, we don't know how long Greg will last - he could retire any time - so for a lot of young athletes it's our time to step up and fill those shoes.

"I think in the sprints we have a good opportunity to do that because we have a lot of young sprinters that are hungry for it."

Gemili, who is targeting the Commonwealth Games in April and the European Championships in August, won gold in the 200m at the 2014 European Championships and silver in the 100m at the 2014 Commonwealths in Glasgow.