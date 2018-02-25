Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix: Dina Asher-Smith edged out in 60m final

Media playback is not supported on this device Asher-Smith impresses in Glasgow

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith was edged into second place in a top-class 60m at the Indoor Grand Prix in Glasgow.

Asher-Smith clocked 7.09 seconds to lose out to double world outdoor silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast by 0.02secs.

The Briton will not compete at next weekend's World Indoors, and will instead concentrate on next month's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Chinese indoor specialist Su Bingtian won the men's sprint.

Asher-Smith qualified fastest for the women's final and, though Ta Lou was too good, the 22-year-old finished ahead of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, who was third. The Netherlands' Dafne Schippers was fifth.

"I'm very happy - I knew I was in good shape," Asher-Smith told BBC Sport. "I wanted something a bit faster but sometimes it doesn't work like that."

Su came through strongly to set a stadium record of 6.50, and was followed home by American pair Mike Rodgers (6.54) and Bryce Robinson (6.56).

CJ Ujah, who will represent Britain at the World Indoors, was fifth in 6.57, just behind compatriot Ojie Edoburun, with Adam Gemili sixth.

Britain's Paralympic and world champion Sophie Hahn triumphed in the T37-38 60m as she continues her preparations for the Para-athletics events at the Commonwealths.

Bosworth's best

In the race prior to Hahn's, Britain's Tom Bosworth set a new world record in the men's 3,000m walk.

Bosworth, who was controversially disqualified from the 20km event at last year's World Championships, clocked 10 minutes 30.28 seconds to beat the previous best of 10:31.42 set by Germany's Andreas Erm in 2001.

"I've learned from London and come on from it and got better," said Bosworth. "I wanted to put on a good show and break a world record."

Bosworth picked up two yellow cards during the event - one more would have seen him disqualified - but avoided another infringement.

"Race walking is all down to the human eye and it's up to the judges whether you have both feet off the ground," he said.

"My legs were going but I kept my discipline and technique."

Bosworth was well clear of the rest of the field in Glasgow

Rutherford waits to decide on Worlds

Britain's Greg Rutherford finished fourth in the long jump, and says he will wait to decide whether he takes part in the Worlds as he bids to claim the only global title which has eluded him.

The 31-year-old former Olympic champion is recovering from groin and ankle surgery, and came to Glasgow wanting to jump over eight metres.

After a best of 7.89m, he said: "I'm still slow on my run-up and although I felt quicker, and week by week it is getting better, the Worlds are in five days' time," he said.

"I want to win medals - not just make up numbers and I want to make sure I am there with that happening.

"I will have a debrief and then see if I compete."