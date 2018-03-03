World Indoor Championships: Reynolds fails to progress in Birmingham

From the section

Ben Reynolds will compete for Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia

World Indoor Championships Dates: Thursday, 1 March to Sunday, 4 March Venue: Arena Birmingham Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, online and the BBC Sport app.

Ireland's Ben Reynolds bowed out of the World Indoor Championships after finishing last in his 60m hurdles heat in Birmingham on Saturday.

The North Down athlete clocked 7.89 seconds as he came in seventh in a heat won by American Jarrett Eaton.

Reynolds reached the semi-finals at the 2012 World Indoor Championships.

He was Northern Ireland's final competitor in Birmingham after Ciara Mageean, Megan Marrs and Amy Foster exited on Friday.

European bronze medallist Mageean was seventh in her 1500m heat in four minutes 11.81 seconds.

Great Britain athlete Marrs, meanwhile, clocked 8.28 seconds in her 60m hurdles heat to finish sixth.

Irish sprinter Foster ran 7.35 in her 60m qualifier, which was 0.04 seconds outside a semi-final spot.