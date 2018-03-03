World Indoor Athletics Championships: CJ Ujah disqualified in 60m semi-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Britain's CJ Ujah disqualified in 60m semi-finals

Britain's CJ Ujah was disqualified for false-starting in the men's 60m semi-finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championships.

The 23-year-old, racing in the first of three semi-final heats, moved over a quarter of a second before the gun.

Ujah has run 6.53 seconds this season and held hope of a medal at Arena Birmingham, having won the British title at the venue last month.

His British team-mate Andrew Robertson was also eliminated in the semi-final.

Robertson placed fifth in his heat (6.63), while in earlier races, American world record holder Christian Coleman and his main rival Su Bingtian from China won through to the 21:09 GMT final.

'Don't do something stupid' - Analysis

Eight-time world champion Michael Johnson on BBC Two:

Earlier today I said CJ Ujah was in the right mind-set. I said to him in the hotel lobby, "someone always does something stupid, make sure it's not you".

This was a semi-final where he wouldn't have even had to run his best to get through. You just don't take the chance. You sit there, react to the gun, don't anticipate it and run.