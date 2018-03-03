BBC Sport - World Indoor Athletics: First global title a 'breakthrough moment' - Katarina Johnson-Thompson

First global title a 'breakthrough moment' - Johnson-Thompson

Great Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson feels as though her first global title in the pentathlon at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Birmingham is a "breakthrough moment" after disappointing results in the last year's World Championships in London and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

WATCH MORE: Johnson-Thompson wins World Indoor pentathlon gold

World Indoor Athletics Championships: BBC TV, radio & online coverage times plus key events

Top Stories